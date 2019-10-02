|
Khyler J. Edman, 15, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on February 2, 2004, in Port Charlotte, FL to Jessicca English and William Edman.
Khyler was full of life, enjoying fishing, travels to the beach, special trips to Zoomers where he especially loved the bumper cars and riding bikes with his friends. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and a forever fan of the Gators. He was also a member of ROTC at Charlotte High School, where he trained and prepared for his future following graduation. Mostly, he is known for his unselfishness, always putting others before himself. Khyler will always hold the title of an awesome big brother to his siblings, especially his sister. He was kind, caring, loving, and will be missed by many.
Khyler will be deeply missed by his mother Jessicca English; father William (Tonya) Edman; brother Kolten English; sister Khaleesi Clemens; 6 step-siblings; grandmother Rebecca English; grandparents Mary (Gary) Summers; grandfather Harold Edman Sr.; several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1st Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL. Donations can be made to the family on their GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/yvad3z-funeral-expense or please contact family representative Crystal at [email protected] To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Khyler, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.