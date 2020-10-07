1/1
Kimberly Ann Baker
Kimberly Ann Baker, born Oct. 6, 1975, was taken too soon by many who loved her on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, wife and loving mother of three children and two step-children.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Kimberly graduated from Shaler High School in 1993 and was currently working towards a degree in nursing.

Kim loved the Florida lifestyle of beaches, boating and warm weather. She was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and never missed a game. She was a fun loving and an extremely passionate person. Kim deeply loved her children, family, two English Bulldogs Daisy & Rosco and many close friends.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Jacob Ruhle, and grandfather, John Marsico. She is survived by her three children Ashton Garforth, Luke Baker, and Brandt Baker, three stepchildren Shawna Baker, Ian Baker and Kyrsten Baker, mother Jackie Ruhle, brother Jason Ruhle, grandparents Dorothy Marsico, Shirley and Jacob Ruhle, her aunts, uncles, several cousins.

A private viewing will be held for immediate family.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
