KORPONAY,John"Jack" P. Jr. of North Port, Florida passed away on November 24, 2019. He was 67 years old. Jack was born in Queens New York on March 2, 1952 to Dorothy and John Korponay Sr. Jack was intragal in getting the Mustangs Football League off the ground in North Port. He also coached Little League Baseball. Many times he pick up the children from their homes and took them home. He was like a second dad to them. Everyone who met him loved him. Jack was an Air Force Veteran. He had a black belt in Martial Arts. He also taught children karate while he trained. Jack retired from Sprint Telephone (Embarq) after 40 years. He was a Shop Stuart for the IBEW Local199. Survivors include his wife Marian (Nash) Korponay of 40 years. He has 3 children, Brian Korponay, John P. Korponay 111 and Christina (Jeff) Updyke, grandson Hayden Updyke. Siblings, Candy (Rick) Jefferies. Carol (Bob) Harris, Dr. James Korponay (Carin), Danielle Korponay. Sister and brothers in law Patti and Russ D'allura, John and Laure Nash, Bernadette and the Late Richard D'orazi, and Kevin Nash.They all live in New York. He was very much loved by his wife and children and will very, very missed. He surely is in heaven with the Lord. To leave a special condolence or to share a memory please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com