Kristopher Matthew McGraw of Port Charlotte, Fla., died unexpectedly on July 30, 2020. He was born June 28, 1997, at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Michigan. The son of Daniel R. McGraw and Melissa (Sove') McGraw.
After High school Kristopher worked by his father's side in construction where he learned and mastered many skills of the trade. Most recently he became certified in Mold remediation and Air quality treatment; he was working with Happy Homes in construction. Kristopher was also attending Southern Technical College where he was in training to become a medical assistant.
Kristopher was very talented and handy. He could fix most anything. He loved dill pickles, hanging out with his family and friends,and spending time with his two young daughters with whom he shared a loving and supportive relationship with their
mothers Kendall Settle and Megan Tustin.
In Addition to his parents Kristopher also leaves behind two daughters, Kyra L. McGraw and Ariella E. McGraw, sister Phoenix McGraw; two brothers Brenden and Daniel McGraw; his stepmother Joy M. McGraw; stepsisters, Reina McGraw and Taylor Gibbons; and maternal grandparents Michael and Deborah Sove'. He also had many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a new nephew as well.
The family welcomes donations to GoFundMe.com
Kyra and Ariella memorial fund for Kristopher McGraw as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
There will be a warm gathering of family and friends to celebrate Kristopher's life
this Saturday August 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. in Port Charlotte.
Please call Joy at (941)-623-7438 for location.