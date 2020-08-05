1/1
Kristopher Matthew McGraw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristopher Matthew McGraw of Port Charlotte, Fla., died unexpectedly on July 30, 2020. He was born June 28, 1997, at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Michigan. The son of Daniel R. McGraw and Melissa (Sove') McGraw.

After High school Kristopher worked by his father's side in construction where he learned and mastered many skills of the trade. Most recently he became certified in Mold remediation and Air quality treatment; he was working with Happy Homes in construction. Kristopher was also attending Southern Technical College where he was in training to become a medical assistant.

Kristopher was very talented and handy. He could fix most anything. He loved dill pickles, hanging out with his family and friends,and spending time with his two young daughters with whom he shared a loving and supportive relationship with their

mothers Kendall Settle and Megan Tustin.

In Addition to his parents Kristopher also leaves behind two daughters, Kyra L. McGraw and Ariella E. McGraw, sister Phoenix McGraw; two brothers Brenden and Daniel McGraw; his stepmother Joy M. McGraw; stepsisters, Reina McGraw and Taylor Gibbons; and maternal grandparents Michael and Deborah Sove'. He also had many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a new nephew as well.

The family welcomes donations to GoFundMe.com Kyra and Ariella memorial fund for Kristopher McGraw as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

There will be a warm gathering of family and friends to celebrate Kristopher's life

this Saturday August 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. in Port Charlotte.

Please call Joy at (941)-623-7438 for location.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved