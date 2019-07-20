|
Landice Lee Adkins ~ Surrounded by her family in Port Charlotte, Florida on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Landy Adkins died in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of George Adkins for 37 years who preceded her in death. Proud mother of Dawn Holland (Jamie) of Illinois, Dan Adams (Michelle) of Michigan and Jodie Adams (Harmony Ake) of Indiana. Predeceased by her parents Dan and Alice Huxley of London, Ontario, Canada, and sisters' Sue and Heather also of Canada. Cherished grandmother of Brandon, Brendan, Rylee, Corbin, and Connor. Also missed by her special friends at the International Shuffleboard Association and Maple Leaf Estates.
Landy had a passion for Shuffleboard. She was a longtime member of the Florida State Shuffleboard Association where she served in leadership positions including President. A private family memorial will be held in Fort Wayne, Indiana.