|
|
Lanny Nelson Utley
Born October 27th 1953 - December 10th 2019
Passed away in West Palm Beach; his partner Marianne Mabie by his side
Graduated from Charlotte High, married once and had two daughters.
Lanny worked at FPL for over 25 years. That career took him to West Palm Beach, a city he loved and called home for 26 years.
Lanny's love was for his daughters, Harley Davidson lifestyle, motorcycles, his
charming historic home by the inter coastal highway, tattoos, music, his German
shepherds and partner Marianne. He loved his daughters Shondra and Marissa unconditionally and had their names
tattooed on both his chest and back, below his HD tattoos. He spent hours talking with his daughters, wrote letters and sent trinkets to show he was thinking of them. His home was adorned with their photos and he loved riding his motorcycle to the beach with his girls. His later years in Palm Beach were leisurely and spent riding his Harley, enjoying concerts and bike runs, walking his dogs Dallas and Roxie and chatting with the neighbors.
Predeceased in death by parents Ernest Utley and Virginia Utley
Survived by; Shondra Renee Utley, Marissa Dorothy Zaharie (Daniel), longtime
partner Marianne Mabie, grandchildren Kaelyn and Kannon; sister Linda Pomerleau, niece and nephew Michelle and Bobby, and his dog Roxie
Quotes: The best is HD; You only live once, but if you live it right once is enough.