Larry A. Niemiec, passed away peacefully at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla., on August 8, 2020, at the age of 72.



Larry was born on February 28, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Josephine (Noeth) Niemiec.



He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1967 and worked for AT&T for 33 years as a union business representative for IBEW Local 165 and 21.



In 1986, he married his sweetheart, Diana Niemiec (Dewey).



Larry was a kind and wise man who lived life to the fullest. His favorite hobby was boating and sharing that with his friends and family. Larry was the 1997 and 1998 commodore of Chicago Corinthian Yacht Club. In 2000, he and his wife retired and moved to Key West, Fla., where they spent many years enjoying music and spending time with friends and family. In 2013, they relocated to their home in Port Charlotte, Fla.



He was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Josephine, and his daughter Elke.



He is survived by his wife, Diana; children Steven and Sabrina (Avi); grandchildren Tina (Kyle), Hydie (Jesus), and Daniel; great-grandchildren Lilly, Logan, Autumn, and Willow; siblings Kathleen (Bill) Hendricks, and Pattie (Eddy-deceased) Devlin; and many relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.



A celebration of Larry's life will occur at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TideWelll Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Fl. 34238



