Larry Craig Pinder
1947 - 2020
Larry Craig Pinder, 73, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. Born on Nov. 1, 1947, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Larry served in the United States Navy on a nuclear submarine, SSBN-624 and later became an instructor. He was a graduate of Florida Atlantic University.

Larry was the hard-working and proud owner and operator of the successful auto repair shop, North Port Tire, Inc. for more than 25 years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Ann Virginia Pinder of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his son, Matthew Craig Pinder of Alpharetta, Ga.; his daughter, Ashley Suzanne Pitt of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; and his grandson, Brady Oliver Pitt of Pleasant Hill, Calif., as well as his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Pinder, and son-in-law, Dave Pitt.

The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date, in his favorite place to be, Islamorada in the Florida Keys. Rest in peace, Larry.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
