Larry Dale Schaumleffel, 78, of North Webster, Ind., (formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla.), passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Born on March 10, 1942, in Marion, Ind., he was a son of the late Richard and Esther (Scott) Schaumleffel. Larry retired from Cox Lumber in Punta Gorda, Fla. in 2003.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and participated in tractor pulls. He liked to fish and was everyone's handyman.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet (Huff) Schaumleffel; brothers Garry (Susan) and Terry (Beverly); daughters, Sheri (Danny) Rowe, Kerri (Steve) Rubio, and Terri (Jon) David; step-son Keith Buckley. His grandchildren (Ryan, Sara, Rachael, Isaac, Elizabeth) and great-grandchildren (Dominic and Lucy). He is preceded in death by both his parents and brother, Jerry.
A service for Larry will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling from 11:30 until time of service. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research BrightFocus
.org/cureAD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus
.org/cureAD. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
.