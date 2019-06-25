Larry Raymond Musgrove of North Port, FL passed away on June 12, 2019. He was 75. Larry was born on Dec 15, 1943 to Harry and Violet Musgrove in Greensburg, PA. Larry was very active at St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church as Senior Warden and head of the building committee. He was also a member of the National Guard in Pennsylvania and served during the Pittsburgh Riots in Apr 1968, following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.



Survivors include wife, Barbara L. Musgrove of North Port, FL; one son, Brian (Angel) Musgrove of Brandon, FL; one daughter, Debra (Scott) Rakoczy of Brandon, FL; two stepsons, Philip (Leila) Heineman of Orlando, FL and Rick (Carriann) Heineman of North Port, FL; and stepdaughter, Amy (Jim) Little of North Port, FL; seven grandchildren, David, Elizabeth, Ethan, Madison, Brianna, Damarys, and Samantha; three brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on June 29, 2019, 11AM, St Nathaniel's Episcopal Church, 4200 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287. Interment will follow at St. Nathaniel's Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Larry's name to the St Nathaniel's Children's Camp Scholarship.