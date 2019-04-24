Services Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte Resources More Obituaries for Larry Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Taylor

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Larry Taylor, 57, of Punta Gorda passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. He was the firstborn of Edward and Tena Taylor, born June 25, 1961 in Campbellesville, Kentucky. The family moved to Port Charlotte in 1969, and Larry attended Peace River Elementary, Port Charlotte Middle, and graduated from Charlotte High School in 1979. His love of playing sports growing up led to being a sports official as an adult. He began umpiring baseball when his children were young and playing on teams, and enjoyed a 30-plus year career. He rose to presidency for the South Gulf Umpires Assn. (SGUA), served twice on the FHSAA Officials Advisory Board, and spearheaded writing the FHSAA manual for Three-Man Mechanics. He began singing as a little boy, and always loved listening to and singing Southern Gospel music. He sang for 15 years with His Four Ministries, traveling as a "weekend warrior" all over Florida and the Southeast. After he was "told by his boss" he was joining Kiwanis in 1983, he has enjoyed a long and fulfilling time of serving his community, and especially children. A natural leader, he was



president of the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda 2010-2011; FL Division 18S Lt. Governor coordinating clubs from Venice, Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda for 2 years. He served the Florida District of Kiwanis as Partnership Coordinator and the current Governor's Lt. Gov. Liaison, and was planning to run for District Vice-President in August. Larry was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. No matter how the team played, he enjoyed analyzing their needs and preparing charts for the NFL Draft each year.



He so enjoyed working with the families at the funeral home. He believed each person was unique, and that their lives and the impact they had made on those around them deserved to be celebrated. His greatest joy was cooking for his family and friends; he planned every detail of the house he just built to be able to entertain the people he loved. He will be remembered as an incredible force for good in caring for people.



Larry will be greatly missed by his wife of 38 years, Marian; children, Candy (Rick Skinner) Frey, Robert (Becky) Taylor, Rachel (Tyler) Elgersma, and Jay Taylor; grandchildren, Kirstyn, Aubrianna, Ethan, Draven, Trenton, Lizzy, Matthew, Landon, and Loryn; siblings, Kimberly (Michael) Wasserman, Carol Weaver, Mike Taylor, Chris (Michelle) Taylor, and Tony (Meghan) Taylor; many nieces, nephews; and a world full of friends.



The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. The service in celebration of Larry's life will be at 11:00 a.m.



Saturday, April 27 at the church. Memorial donations may be made to The Florida District of Kiwanis Foundation; Tidewell Hospice; or place Bibles through Gideons



International. To express condolences to the family, please visit



www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries