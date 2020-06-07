Laura Rita Gentile passed away on Thurs., May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Harold and Lena (LaSalle) Bertoncini, born on Feb., 16, 1929, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Staten Island, N.Y.
Laura was an alumnus of New Dorp High School and was employed as a secretary at Fordham University. She then went on to work for the Department of Defense as a contract specialist and retired after 30 years of service.
She was married to Eugene J. Gentile for 55 years before his death- he served with the U.S. Air Force until his retirement after 20 years.
Laura came to Punta Gorda in 1986 and was a member of the Ladies Guild and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Church.
Laura will be deeply missed by her sisters, Katherine, Jo, and Roseanne; and her 21 nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wed., July 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.