|
|
LaVerne Dorothy Abbruzzese, 84, of Englewood, FL passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Venice Hospice House with her family at her side.
LaVerne was born on February 6, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Bertha Paulus. She moved to Englewood 30 years ago. She was married to Anthony Abbruzzese, who preceded her in death on August 29, 2016.
She is survived by her loving family, including her daughters, Peggy Hufford (Jerry) of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Linda Chura (Kenneth) of Crete, IL; her son, Gary Quillin (partner Dorian) of Cedar Lake, IN; stepsons Joseph (Lisa) and Anthony; grandchildren Joshua, Heather, Lisa, Nicole, Jennifer, Gary Jr., Kevin, Max and Joseph Jr.; and great grandchildren Gary III, Jason, Cole, Tyson and Damian.
A celebration of life ceremony is pending.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home has been selected for the arrangements.