Lawrence Edmund "Larry" Spieldenner, passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 78, in Port Charlotte, Fla., where he had been residing for the past ten years. He was born on June 16, 1942, in Fremont, Ohio, to Edmund and Margaret (nee Gonya) Spieldenner. Larry was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio, before going on to obtain his Realtor's License. He found his true calling in sales as he built a strong Shaklee organization, which flourished under his leadership, in Toledo, Ohio, where he spent much of his life.



Larry also got to see much of the world. He earned many National and International travel events through Shaklee. He also traveled the United States in order to visit his son's family and many siblings and to enjoy the sights those trips encompassed. His most memorable trips were to Alaska, Bahamas, Hawaii, London, Paris, Bardstown, Kentucky, and to Oxford, Ohio to visit his son in college. Larry was a great travel companion because he was always willing to do any spontaneous adventure.



Larry was a free spirit with many passions in life. He promised himself to learn a new skill or to get involved in a new hobby every year and he loved to share what he learned with others. He learned how to cane chairs and some of those well-crafted results are still appreciated. He enjoyed photography, as well as making sauerkraut, or the fermented tea, Kombucha, for their health benefits. He learned how to fly airplanes and scuba dive. He enjoyed hunting, snow skiing and boating. He loved to work with tools and construction. He had a passion for gardening and spending time in nature. At one time, he grew orchids and enjoyed showing them and participating in gardening shows. His mango trees bore wonderful fruit and he shared that-and his mango jelly with many. His love for nature led him to tend bees and create the best honey, which his siblings and many others enjoyed.



Larry had an exuberance for socializing, and loved to be an integral part of a gathering. He honed his speaking skills and story telling ability through Toastmasters. And we all know how much Larry liked to tell stories.



Larry is survived by his former wife, Ursula Newman, their son, Lawrence Jr. and wife Kristin, and grandchildren: Lawson, Katelyn and Luke Spieldenner of Glenview, Illinois; his siblings: Bob (Lien) Spieldenner of San Diego; Richard (Bonnie) of Albion, Maine; Ann (Alan) Szucs of Amherst, Ohio; Eugene (Pam) Spieldenner of St. Augustine; Patrick (Karen) Spieldenner and Christopher Spieldenner of Port Charlotte; Michael (Sarah) Spieldenner of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Maureen (Craig) Barton of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Everyone will miss Larry and his big heart dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Timothy and Mark, and infant sister, Theresa.



A memorial will be held at a later date, which will be posted on the Kays-Ponger Funeral Home of Port Charlotte memorial page. The funeral home will send updates to those who request notification.



