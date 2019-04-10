Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Interment
Following Services
Royal Palm Memorial Gardens
Punta Gorda, FL
Lawrence G. "Larry" Bates


Lawrence G. "Larry" Bates Obituary
Lawrence G. "Larry" Bates, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte, surrounded by his family.

Larry was born December 27, 1948 in Cook County, Illinois

and moved to Port Charlotte 40

years ago from Burnham, Illinois. He was the owner of Bates Painting.

He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Mary Bates, two sons, Lawrence (Ruby) Bates and Charles (Donna) Kline; four daughters, Helen (Mark) Beachley, Cherie Vaughn, Diana Brandon and Michelle (Austin) Muehling; two sisters, Louann (Chuck) Kocher, and Lori Bates; two brothers, Lewie Bates and Leonard (Linda) Bates; his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy; Tres, Bradley, Lee Ann, Bailey, Cadie, Madison and Sara; and great grandchildren, Bradley, Peyton, Jayden, Ben, Kensley and Axell. He will be greatly missed by all knew and loved him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Lawrence Bates, Sr., brothers, Lyle, Lee and Lloyd Bates, a sister, Linda Bates, a granddaughter, Heidi, and grandsons, Jeremy, Jordan and Cameron.

Funeral services will be held Sunday 10:00 A.M., April 14, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Visitation will held Sunday from 9:00 A.M. Sunday until service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, Punta Gorda, Florida.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.,

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
