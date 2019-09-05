Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Izzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence N. (Larry) Izzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence N. (Larry) Izzo Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) N. Izzo

September 10, 1931 - August 31, 2019

Englewood, Florida

87 Years Old

Larry was predeceased by his parents Nicholas & Margaret (Shanahan) Izzo, sisters Margie, Madeline, Rosemary & Nancy, Brothers Robert, Arthur & Thomas.

He is survived by his loving family; wife of 67 years, Josephine (Petralia), daughter Sharon Jo Sloan, son-in-law David Sloan, son Lawrence J Izzo, son-in-law Christopher Lawrence, and their two fur babies Penny & Buster, Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law Samuel & Phyllis Petralia.

Larry is also survived by many special nieces & nephews and wonderful friends in Rochester, NY and Florida.

Larry retired from the Rochester Telephone Corporation (now Frontier) after 35 years where he was an installation supervisor. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Proudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, Larry was a Combat Infantryman. He was awarded three bronze stars, a purple heart, The Republic of Korea Korean War Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Citation Badge.

In 1996, Larry volunteered as a Veterans Medical Reach driver for St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, NY.

While serving as Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in 2003, Larry received recognition from the US Post Office for his work on the issuance of the Purple Heart Stamp.

In 2009, Larry served as Commander of the South Venice Yacht Club, and through the years has donated American flags to the Yacht Club and the Oak Forest Clubhouse.

Larry received the 2015 Patriot of the Year award from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 759.

Most recently, Larry served in the American Legion Post #113 Honor Guard, and was a presenter of awards to the Lemon Bay R.O.T.C. He also volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors to follow. You may express you condolences at dignitymemorial.com

Donations in his Memory can be made to the SFC Jack L. Conway Chapter 759 Military Order of the Purple Heart Or The Disable American Veterans Robert R. Cochran, Jr. Chapter 82.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now