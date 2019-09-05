|
|
Lawrence (Larry) N. Izzo
September 10, 1931 - August 31, 2019
Englewood, Florida
87 Years Old
Larry was predeceased by his parents Nicholas & Margaret (Shanahan) Izzo, sisters Margie, Madeline, Rosemary & Nancy, Brothers Robert, Arthur & Thomas.
He is survived by his loving family; wife of 67 years, Josephine (Petralia), daughter Sharon Jo Sloan, son-in-law David Sloan, son Lawrence J Izzo, son-in-law Christopher Lawrence, and their two fur babies Penny & Buster, Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law Samuel & Phyllis Petralia.
Larry is also survived by many special nieces & nephews and wonderful friends in Rochester, NY and Florida.
Larry retired from the Rochester Telephone Corporation (now Frontier) after 35 years where he was an installation supervisor. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Proudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, Larry was a Combat Infantryman. He was awarded three bronze stars, a purple heart, The Republic of Korea Korean War Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Citation Badge.
In 1996, Larry volunteered as a Veterans Medical Reach driver for St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, NY.
While serving as Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in 2003, Larry received recognition from the US Post Office for his work on the issuance of the Purple Heart Stamp.
In 2009, Larry served as Commander of the South Venice Yacht Club, and through the years has donated American flags to the Yacht Club and the Oak Forest Clubhouse.
Larry received the 2015 Patriot of the Year award from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 759.
Most recently, Larry served in the American Legion Post #113 Honor Guard, and was a presenter of awards to the Lemon Bay R.O.T.C. He also volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors to follow. You may express you condolences at dignitymemorial.com
Donations in his Memory can be made to the SFC Jack L. Conway Chapter 759 Military Order of the Purple Heart Or The Disable American Veterans Robert R. Cochran, Jr. Chapter 82.