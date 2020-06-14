Lawrence Richard "Larry" Scoppa
Lawrence Richard "Larry" Scoppa, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87, on June 8, 2020. He was born in Brockport, N.Y., to his parents, Patsy and Elizabeth Scoppa, who preceded him in death along with his son, Steven R. Scoppa, and sister-in-law, Lucille Scoppa.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Bettye; siblings, Carmen Scoppa and Dolores (Eugene) Wood; sister-in-law, Carol (Carl) Barr and brother-in-law, Danny (Linda) Cameron; children, Daniel (Carolyn) Scoppa, Kathryn (Daniel) Kewin, Richard Scoppa, and Thomas (Heather) Scoppa; the mother of their five children, Carol Grove; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Larry's Hospice Nurse, Nancy and CNA, Mareily.

Larry's love for Real Estate began with LR Scoppa Real Estate in Brockport, N.Y., followed by 11 great years with Seminole Lakes, Punta Gorda, Fla. Larry enjoyed being a member of Kiwanis, Elks Club, and served as Past Ponce of the Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors. He had a love for old cars and was a Charter Member of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, SW Florida Chapter.

As there will be no service at this time, please honor Larry with donations to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238; or to Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors; PO Box 510664. Punta Gorda, FL. 33951.

Please share a favorite memory or leave condolences to the Scoppa family at www.kayspongerpg.com.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
