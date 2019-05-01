The Reverend Lawrence (Larry) Willard Armbrust II, 74, of Port Charlotte, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2019 after lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.



Rev. Armbrust was born in Columbus, Ohio to Lawrence Willard and Barbara (Allen) Armbrust on December 22, 1944. He was a graduate of Paint Valley, Ohio High School. He married Janet Glynnelle Ahlf on June 21, 1969 at Central Assembly of God in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Central Bible College in 1968 and the Nazarene Theological Seminary in 1979. He served in the ministry for 51 years with ordination in the Assemblies of God (USA) and the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church. A prolific writer, Rev. Armbrust wrote a column for the Sun Newspapers for twelve years, which led to the publication of his book, Something to Think About and a second book to be released posthumously.



Rev. Armbrust was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Terry Allen and Robert William Armbrust and his sister, Sherry Lynn Armbrust.



Larry is survived by his wife, Janet (Jan), his daughters, Christa (John) Villarose, Punta Gorda and Laurel Wycoff, Port Charlotte, his sisters, Mary (Christopher) Loschetter, Melbourne, FL and Carol (JR) Denman, Clermont, FL, his brothers, Michael Armbrust, Melbourne, FL and Jeffery (Kristi) Armbrust, Palm Bay, FL, ten grandchildren, Kaylynn (Evan) Hinds, Victoria, Alexander, Catherine and Madalynn Strauss and Thomas, Warren, Amy, Gabriel and Nathaniel Wycoff, one great-grandson, Gideon Hinds, his Aunt, Uncle, several cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda with the Reverend Michael C. Loomis officiating. Arrangements are by the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.



The family would like to thank the Men of Faith, a men's ministry Larry was an active member of since 2008 and The Assistance Fund, a Florida charity, who provided the co-pay for Larry's Parkinson's medication. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the FUMC Men of Faith, c/o First United Methodist Church, 507 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or to The Assistance Fund - Parkinson's disease, 4700 Millennia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839.