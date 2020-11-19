1/
Lee Thomas Bradbury
Lee Thomas Bradbury, of Deep Creek passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 81.

Born June 2, 1939, in Scranton, Pa., he was the only child of Howard B. and Margaret (LaVelle) Bradbury of Avoca, Pa.

Lee graduated from Avoca (Pa.) High School and received his BS degree from the University of Scranton. He earned his Masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught English and Math for several years in Northeast Ohio (Youngstown area) then turned his career to sales, notably Umbaugh Pole Builders and Wicks Lumber Yard. Later he owned and operated BR Supply Co, located in Ravenna, Ohio.

He leaves behind wife Mary J. (Uhrig-Bice) and four children; two biological and two emotionally adopted: Jeffrey Bradbury of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Holly Bradbury of Colorado Springs, Colo., Eva Barsin of Arnold, Md., and Roy Bice, of Ravenna, Ohio. He has seven grandchildren: Ainsley and Elise Bradbury, Jack, Landon and Ben Chance, Robby and James Barsin.

Lee was a member of Deep Creek Elks #2763, Moose #2121, and the Eagles #3296 of Port Charlotte. He enjoyed golf, boating and traveling in his retirement years.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2020.
