Lena Belle "Lanny" VanRyn
1924 - 2020
Lena Belle "Lanny" Van Ryn, 95, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully June 14, 2020.

Born December 20, 1924, in Wabash, Ind. She is survived by her children, Robert Van Ryn, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Ronald Van Ryn of Frisco, Texas, Sheldon Van Ryn of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Lori Van Ryn Davis of Port Charlotte, Fla.; eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Van Ryn, Sr., and her sons, Michael Van Ryn and Kirk Van Ryn.

Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home at 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. The memorial guestbook for Lena Belle may be signed at www.covingtonmemorial.com

Local arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
