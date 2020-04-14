|
Lena (Luppino) Hackley, 83 of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away April 9,202. She was born June 18, 1935 in Boston, Mass. to James and Theresa Luppino.
Lena attended Cardinal Cushing High School. She was in the USO in the 1950's where she met her husband, Ray, who was in the Navy. Lena enjoyed dancing, especially at the Cultural Center and she enjoyed eating out. She especially loved to go to the beach. Lena was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rick Hackley; and her siblings, Ted, Frankie, Mary and Frank. She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Hackley; her children, Charlene (Tom) Langenfeld, Ray Hackley II, Janice (Craig) Brown, Jeanne Hackley Scalese, Susan Hackley, Karen (Larry) O'Neil, and Rob (Lisa) Hackley; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Hackley; 16 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren (one on the way). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment; Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cultural Center of Charlotte County; 2280 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.