Leo D. Scaruffi


1926 - 2019
Leo D. Scaruffi Obituary
Leo D. Scaruffi 92 of Port Charlotte, Florida died on July 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 2, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Fortunato Scaruffi and Mistica Bertacchi.

Leo was Vice President of Hettler Lumber Company retiring in 1984 after 30 years of service and, moving to Port Charlotte, Florida from Elk Grove Village Illinois. He was a veteran of WW-II, US Army serving in the European Theatre and receiving the Victory Medal and the Occupational Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of 62 years of Port Charlotte, Florida and his daughter Cindy (Alan) Klispie of Punta Gorda, Florida, also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uelton Funeral Home and cremation services. Port Charlotte, Chapel.
