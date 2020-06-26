Leon David Gleason
Leon David Gleason (L.D.)(Gunny) 96, born in Elmira N.Y., on June 13, 1924. L.D. was a Sergeant in the Marine corps during WW2 and fought in the Battle of Tarawa. He attended Cornell University and William & Mary earning an engineering degree from William & Mary. He retired from IBM after 44 years. L.D. was an avid sportsman, fisherman and golfer, spending most of his summers in Vermont.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 and Elks Lodge 2378. He is survived by his wife Mary, a daughter Patricia, two granddaughters, several great-great-grandchildren and many friends.

No service is planned for Florida, L.D. will go back to his beloved Vermont.

Arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
