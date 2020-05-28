Leon Knorps
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Knorps, age 77, resident of Plainfield, Ill., and Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Naperville, Ill., passed away on May 16, 2020, in North Port, Fla. He was born May 18, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Leo and Adeline (nee Stodolny) Knorps.

Leon is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (nee Rupert) Knorps; loving children, Leeann Surin, Keith and Sheryl Knorps; cherished grandchildren, Madelyn Surin, Reagan Surin, Andrew Miller, William Miller, brother, George (Christine) Knorps; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Leon grew up in Chicago, Ill., and graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School. After serving in the US Marines, he attended Illinois Institute of Technology and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked for Flink Ink.

He was a member of St Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield, Ill., San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Fla., and The Moose Club. He was an avid fisherman and was also a member of Windy City Bass Masters and Naperville Rod & Reel Club.

Leon had a passion for gardening, skiing and traveling the world. He will be remembered for his love and support of his family.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 3-6 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Due to the current health crisis and in accordance to the CDC guidelines, 10 guests will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Please follow director's guidance, safe distancing and mask requirement.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 27, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment was held at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. For more information: (630) 355-0213 or www.friedrichjones.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved