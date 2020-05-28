Leon Knorps, age 77, resident of Plainfield, Ill., and Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Naperville, Ill., passed away on May 16, 2020, in North Port, Fla. He was born May 18, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Leo and Adeline (nee Stodolny) Knorps.
Leon is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (nee Rupert) Knorps; loving children, Leeann Surin, Keith and Sheryl Knorps; cherished grandchildren, Madelyn Surin, Reagan Surin, Andrew Miller, William Miller, brother, George (Christine) Knorps; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Leon grew up in Chicago, Ill., and graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School. After serving in the US Marines, he attended Illinois Institute of Technology and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked for Flink Ink.
He was a member of St Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield, Ill., San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Fla., and The Moose Club. He was an avid fisherman and was also a member of Windy City Bass Masters and Naperville Rod & Reel Club.
Leon had a passion for gardening, skiing and traveling the world. He will be remembered for his love and support of his family.
Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 3-6 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Due to the current health crisis and in accordance to the CDC guidelines, 10 guests will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Please follow director's guidance, safe distancing and mask requirement.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 27, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment was held at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. For more information: (630) 355-0213 or www.friedrichjones.com
Leon is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (nee Rupert) Knorps; loving children, Leeann Surin, Keith and Sheryl Knorps; cherished grandchildren, Madelyn Surin, Reagan Surin, Andrew Miller, William Miller, brother, George (Christine) Knorps; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Leon grew up in Chicago, Ill., and graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School. After serving in the US Marines, he attended Illinois Institute of Technology and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked for Flink Ink.
He was a member of St Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield, Ill., San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Fla., and The Moose Club. He was an avid fisherman and was also a member of Windy City Bass Masters and Naperville Rod & Reel Club.
Leon had a passion for gardening, skiing and traveling the world. He will be remembered for his love and support of his family.
Visitation was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 3-6 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Due to the current health crisis and in accordance to the CDC guidelines, 10 guests will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Please follow director's guidance, safe distancing and mask requirement.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 27, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment was held at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. For more information: (630) 355-0213 or www.friedrichjones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 28, 2020.