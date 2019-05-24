Leon (Leo) Wladyslaw Dlugolecki



On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Leon (Leo) Wladyslaw Dlugolecki, 94, of Punta Gorda, Florida went to join his wife of 67 years, Audrey, in heaven. Wladyslaw Dlugolecki and Maryanna (Walkuski) Dlugolecki's son, was born in Utica, New York on June 28, 1924, and he spent his life serving his country, working for his government, and loving his family. Leo enlisted in the 317th Regiment of the 80th Infantry Division in 1943 and was sent to Clemson College for officer training after basic training at Ft. Benning, GA. The program was curtailed due to the immediate needs of the war, and he was transferred to the 87th Infantry Division for more training as a BAR infantryman before being transferred to Europe. He landed on Omaha Beach during the second day of the D-Day invasion and fought through France, Germany, Austria, and Czechoslovakia. His experiences throughout, and helping liberate concentration camps, cemented his love for the freedoms and rights we enjoy in this country. In addition to campaign ribbons and victory medals, Leo Dlugolecki received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1946 and continued his schooling through the G.I. Bill, culminating in a Bachelor's of Electrical Engineering from Clarkson University in 1950. On July 31, 1950, Leo married the love of his life, Audrey Mary Emma (Thompson) Dlugolecki a Registered Nurse. He worked 30 years, from 1956 to 1986, for the US Air Force System Command, rising to the rank of Division Chief. There, he worked on various governmental projects including tracking stations for the Gemini space program, radar stations worldwide, Ballistic Missile, and communication systems for ICBMs.



Leo was preceded by his wife Audrey, who has been finding the best place for them to sit side-by-side again so he can continue singing her songs. He is survived by his six children; Michael (Sheila), Martha, Marilou, Myra (John Tesson), Marian (Mark Whitney), and Mark (Cynthia). Leo was also the proud Grandpa of 12, and Great-Grandpa of 7.



Military Service will be held at - Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday June 21st at 11:30.