Leona Collins, of Port Charlotte, Fla., age 95, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 14, 2020. Leona went to join her husband Michael and children Mary Lynn, Thomas and Craig. She left us a beautiful example of selflessness while having seven sons and two daughters. She is survived by five children and 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All miss her already.
Leona was raised in Illinois where she met her husband and flew a small crop-duster airplane. She was proud to have attained her college degree and work as an executive secretary. Her hobbies included baking, reading, and flower arranging. Leona and Michael raised their family In Massachusetts and spent many happy summer days with family vacationing on Cape Cod. They retired to Port Charlotte in 1992.
Leona frequently put her family's needs above her own, seeming to happily sacrifice for their good. She lived with a peaceful and joyful heart. Leona could often be heard singing songs while taking care of her children.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Cape Cod, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. Vincent De Paul 25200 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
