Leona Irene Dearden (Bonneau), long time resident and friend to all of the Port Charlotte area crossed over through the gates of Heaven, Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Born April 5, 1942, in New Bedford, Mass. "Lee" was a tiny, spirited woman who never passed up the opportunity to help others. She took business classes early on and her career was primarily working for the Clerk of Courts for the Bristol County Superior Court system. She also volunteered for the American Cancer Society
in her younger years.
Lee loved her family and friends, she enjoyed getting together for good food, fun and laughter. She is missed by all as she had such a sweet and feisty personality. If all dogs go to heaven, that is where Lee would want to be. Her love of pets was truly inspirational.
Lee is survived by her son, Troy W. Demoranville, her daughter, Kristen A. Hansen, Kristen's partner Jeff Leary. Her Brother "Les" Bonneau and his wife Donna Jo Taylor. She also has five grandchildren and their partners, Erik and his wife Sejal, Lindsey, Briannah and her partner Richard, Madison and her husband Nathaniel and Ethan. She also has five great-grandchildren Ella, Lucy, Raegan, Addy and Jameson (who is expected any day now). Special mention to Lee's best friend Tom O'Brien who has been in our lives for over eight years and is part of our family.
A private memorial will be held on September 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. The location is 18693 Countryman Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Should you choose, Memorial gifts may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (888-682-7426) in Honor of her Late Daughter-in-law, our sister and friend Catherine DeMoranville.