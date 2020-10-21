Leonard Alfred Kangas, also known as Lenny, age 77, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, in a Fort Myers Hospital.



Lenny was born in Peterborough, N.H., to John Kangas and Anne Holmes on Dec. 23, 1942. After graduating high school, he joined the Air force serving four years. After moving to Florida, he worked for the Englewood Water Department for many years.



He belonged to many groups such as, VFW in Jaffrey, N.H., Masonic Lodge in New Hampshire and in Englewood, Fla., American Legion in New Hampshire, Charter member of Sahib Temple in Sarasota, Fla., and the Englewood Elks Lodge #2378.



Lenny is survived by his wife Sharon Becker and four children Anne Baxter of Portland,Maine, Beverly Dillen in Englewood, Fla., Robert Gordon in Jaffrey, N.H. and Kendrik Gordon of Dunedin, Fla., seven grandchildren and one great -grandchild.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla., at 11 a.m.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



