LEONARD BRAUCHLE, 74, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1945 in Queens, N.Y. to the late Frank and Priscilla (Smith) Brauchle.
Leonard was a US Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic for the F4 Phantom jets. He spent his career as an auto mechanic, even while he worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, he continued to help friends and family with their car repair needs.
He is survived by his wife Lola Charlene Brauchle, two children from a previous marriage, daughter, Linda Cignarale of Port Charlotte, Fla., son Leonard P. Brauchle of Sarasota, Fla., step-son Charles Mendler of Orlando, Fla., and step-son Zachary (Audrey) Langford of Decatur, Ala. A grandson Xander Cignarale of Port Charlotte, Fla., and a step grand-daughter Lola Langford.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at the Sarasota National Cemetery once the restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Leonard Brauchle may be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.