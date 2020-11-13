1/1
Leonard Leroy Adams Sr.
Leonard Leroy Adams, Sr., 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte from complications caused by COVID-19.

Leonard was born in Meadville, Pa., and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Leonard is survived by his wife Donna, son, Leonard L. Adams, Jr., daughter, Danelle Adams, and brother, Ken Adams; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to The Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce De Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 www.prwildlife.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Private arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte, Florida.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
