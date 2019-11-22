|
Leonard "Len" Michaud, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 in Port Charlotte.
He was born October 2, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. After enlisting in the Army during the Korean War, Len was assigned to the Army Security Agency. He traveled extensively during his Army tour. In 1952, Len was recruited by both the CIA and NSA in Washington, D.C. In June 1952, he began working for the NSA. He continued to work jointly for NSA, CIA and other intelligence agencies, and continued to travel extensively. From 1968 to 1971, Len resided in Okinawa, Japan during the Viet Nam War. Len was proud of his service and accomplishments as a Senior Staff Intelligence Officer for over 34 years.
Len's education included the University of Maryland, the Defense Intelligence School, the Monterey Naval Postgraduate School and the National Cytologic Program. He was officially certified in 3 professional careers. He was also the recipient of 16 consecutive "Outstanding" Performance awards and numerous other awards. Len authored 2 classified books that were used by in-house analysts as
reference guides.
After retirement, Len enjoyed traveling. He was able to visit every Scandinavian capitol, Russia, China, Australia and New Zealand. Len was a member of the National Civilian Marksman Program in which he competitively shot. He was a member of the Deep Creek Elks Lodge 2763, the Knights of Columbus 4 th Degree of Annapolis, MD and the ARRI Amateur Radio Club. Len was also an active, charter member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Michaud, a daughter, (Diane (Tim) Lowry; a step-daughter, Leslie (Eric)
Wetherington, a step-son, Mark (Dotty) Rein; and number grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara, and his son, Paul.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 2:00 PM, Nov. 23, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will follow until 4:00 PM. Interment will be later at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.