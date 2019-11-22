Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard "Len" Michaud


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard "Len" Michaud Obituary
Leonard "Len" Michaud, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 in Port Charlotte.

He was born October 2, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. After enlisting in the Army during the Korean War, Len was assigned to the Army Security Agency. He traveled extensively during his Army tour. In 1952, Len was recruited by both the CIA and NSA in Washington, D.C. In June 1952, he began working for the NSA. He continued to work jointly for NSA, CIA and other intelligence agencies, and continued to travel extensively. From 1968 to 1971, Len resided in Okinawa, Japan during the Viet Nam War. Len was proud of his service and accomplishments as a Senior Staff Intelligence Officer for over 34 years.

Len's education included the University of Maryland, the Defense Intelligence School, the Monterey Naval Postgraduate School and the National Cytologic Program. He was officially certified in 3 professional careers. He was also the recipient of 16 consecutive "Outstanding" Performance awards and numerous other awards. Len authored 2 classified books that were used by in-house analysts as

reference guides.

After retirement, Len enjoyed traveling. He was able to visit every Scandinavian capitol, Russia, China, Australia and New Zealand. Len was a member of the National Civilian Marksman Program in which he competitively shot. He was a member of the Deep Creek Elks Lodge 2763, the Knights of Columbus 4 th Degree of Annapolis, MD and the ARRI Amateur Radio Club. Len was also an active, charter member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Michaud, a daughter, (Diane (Tim) Lowry; a step-daughter, Leslie (Eric)

Wetherington, a step-son, Mark (Dotty) Rein; and number grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara, and his son, Paul.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 2:00 PM, Nov. 23, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will follow until 4:00 PM. Interment will be later at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -