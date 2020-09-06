Leonard W. Kozoman, 81, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away August 30, 2020, in his residence.



Born in Joliet, Ill., he was the son of the late Marko & Agnes (Smolich) Kozoman.



He was a member of San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Fla.



A graduate with a master's degree from Northern Illinois University, Leonard retired from the Air Force Reserves and reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



He is survived by his sister-in-law Carroll from Punta Gorda, Fla., nieces and nephews and many close friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at San Antonio Catholic Church at a future date. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet, Ill.



Memorial gifts may be sent to San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store