1/1
LeRoy Alfred Martin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy Alfred Martin, 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2020, answered his Savior's summons to eternal life where he will live in the immediate presence of his Savior, the Redeemer of us all.

LeRoy was the youngest son of Alfred and Clara (nee Reeg) Martin, born Oct. 19, 1943, Mason City, Iowa. Baptized there [church] he later confessed his baptismal faith in the rite of confirmation in 1957 at Gethsemane Lutheran church in Mason City.

In 1965, he graduated from Northwestern College (Watertown, Wis.). In 1969, he graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary (Mequon, Wis.) and was subsequently called into the full-time pastoral ministry of the Wisconsin Synod Lutheran Church. LeRoy faithfully served as pastor in Platteville, Wis.; Wonewoc, WI; Menomonie, Wis.; and Port Charlotte, Fla.

LeRoy had an intense interest in the eternal welfare of all souls. He believed that Jesus Christ is "the Way, the Truth and the Life," and that everyone who believes in him will be raised from the grave with immortal bodies to live forever in heaven.

On June 7, 1969, LeRoy and Sharon Krenz were married in New Ulm, Minn. He is survived by his wife and their children: Peter (Lisa) and their four children; Andrew, his two children and two great-grandchildren; Rachel Bates and her three children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers (Milton and Gilbert) and sister (Lorraine Dirksen).

His peaceful demeanor and love of people will be cherished and remembered by family and those who knew him.

The funeral service will be held Saturday 1 p.m., Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wonewoc, Wis.

"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord" (Revelation 14:13).

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Local arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved