Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shivery Funeral Home
111 Elizabeth St
Christiana, PA 17509
(610) 593-5967
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shivery Funeral Home
111 Elizabeth St
Christiana, PA 17509
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Shivery Funeral Home
111 Elizabeth St
Christiana, PA 17509
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Whitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Joseph Whitman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Joseph Whitman Obituary
LeRoy Joseph "Lee" Whitman, Sr., age 81, formerly of Christiana, PA and Harbor Cove, North Port, FL, walked into eternal glory on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gabrella F. "Gay" Sharpe Whitman, who passed away on October 2, 2018. He was born in Modena, PA, son of the late LeRoy K. & Mary Cox Whitman. Lee trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1982. He was a member of Manor Presbyterian Church of Cochranville, PA and First Presbyterian of North Port, FL. Lee loved men's Bible study and was often known as "the candy man" at church. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum, Downingtown, PA. He served in the Navy from 1955-1959. Lee was interested in politics, football, and dancing, especially the Jitterbug. He is survived by two sons: LeRoy Joseph, husband of Heidi Whitman of Dallas, TX, Neal Wade Whitman of PA, 7 grandchildren: Evan, Caleb, Serena, Jasmine, Elijah, Andrew and David. He is also survived by a brother, Richard husband of Ruth Ann Whitman of Florida and a half brother, Norman Semple. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Charles Whitman and Janie Phillips.

Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, October 19th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Mick Wolfe will be officiating. Interment will be in the Old Leacock Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made for Bibles through Gideons International, Lancaster Southeast Camp, P.O. Box 163, Strasburg, PA 17579 or online at www.gideons.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now