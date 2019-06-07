|
Leslie 'Les' C Torguson, Age 91, of Punta Gorda, FL peacefully went to the lord on May 26, 2019
He was born February 15, 1928 and raised in Glenwood, MN. Les was the youngest son of the late Clarence and Martha Torguson.
Soon after graduation Les proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict spending time on the USS Princeton Aircraft Carrier.
His career was spent as a Avionic Inspector with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for 32 years traveling and living in various USA and Pacific regions.
Les is survived by wife Helen of 36 years, daughter Beverly(Doug), sons Lyle(Pat), Daniel(Jocelyn), 2 stepchildren, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Thanks to the wonderful staff of Tidewell Hospice and The Palms of Punta Gorda.