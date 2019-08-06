|
Leslie Dean Shepherd, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Pekin, Illinois, passed away at 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
Leslie was born on Feb. 28, 1939, Pekin, Illinois to William L, and Phoebe O. (Dean) Matthews.
She married Warren Stovall and then later married William (Bill) Shepherd on Aug. 18, 2001 in Pekin, Illinois.
Leslie was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pekin, IL and a current member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, Fl. Leslie was active at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd with the Altar Guild, in the bell choir, and the Episcopal Women, of which she served as Treasurer. She had taught first grade for Pekin School District 108 for 40 years, retiring in 2001. She then went on to teach another 7 years at the Good Shepherd Day School in Punta Gorda, retiring in 2010.
Leslie loved attending football games where her granddaughter had been a drum major. She had also been an avid supporter and fan of the High School Arts programs when she enjoyed concerts, musicals, and plays. Leslie also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her girlfriends. She loved and will be greatly missed by her dog, Murphy.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Bill Shepherd; two daughters, Julie (Greg) West of Pekin, Illinois and Angie Stovall of Punta Gorda, Florida; three grandchildren, Mike, Talen, and Alexandra; and one step-son, Scott Shepherd of Pekin, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William; and one sister, Sondra.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Leslie's honor at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Followed by a reception in the church Great Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 401 West Henry Street, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950.