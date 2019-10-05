|
Lewis J. Ottaviani, 94, of Venice, passed away Friday at the Pinebrook Center. He was born May 24, 1925, in Mansfield, MA. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy), brother Bill, two daughters, two sons, and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren - all of whom love him dearly.
Lew graduated H.S. and entered the Army in 1943 where he served with distinction and earned numerous medals and awards. He graduated from Kings College and earned a J.D. from Georgetown University. Lew married his college sweetheart, Peggy, and settled in Washington, D.C.
Lew joined the Department of Justice and presided over many high-profile cases. He retired from Phillips Petroleum Company in 1985 as Assistant General Counsel. He loved the arts and humanities, church, civic, and fraternal activities. He was an active member of The Venice Theater and a life member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL on October 25 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL on October 25, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of floral remembrances, donations can be made to a .
Please visit https://www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota for Lew's full remembrance.