Linda H. Disbrow, 72, of Venice, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a long illness. Linda was born July 3, 1947 in White Plains, New York. She was the beloved wife to Skip for 40 years.
Linda and Skip met 57 years ago and dated a short time. They reconnected seventeen years later and married. Linda worked as a purchasing agent for a women's clothing boutique. After retirement, she and Skip moved to Florida in 2004.
Linda was a genuinely kind woman who loved all animals. She especially loved her cats and was a great supporter of rescues. She was a loving wife and together with Skip, built a lasting and endearing relationship over the years.
Linda is survived by her mother, Frances Shuler; step-sister, Janice (Zbigniew) Korzenko and step-brother Jeffrey (Laura) Shuler. She is preceded in death by her father Hamilton Robin.
It was Linda's wish to not have a service in her name. Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238. Arrangements made by All Veterans All Families Cremations of Englewood.