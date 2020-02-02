|
Lisa Marie (Bourke) Millett, 56 of Port Charlotte, Florida formerly of Reading, Massachusetts, died Tuesday, January 21 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. By her side was her husband of 27 years, Robert (Bob) G. Millett and her sister Suzanne (Bourke) Hayes. Lisa was born April 18, 1963, daughter of Anna (Comeau) Bourke and the late William Bourke of Reading. Massachusetts. She was a graduate of Reading High School and Bentley College, Waltham, Massachusetts. Lisa put her degree to good use by managing the accounts for a Massachusetts company. When she and Bob had the opportunity to spend two years in Finland, always the adventurer, Lisa encouraged him to take it. While living in Finland they enjoyed exploring other countries and cultures in Scandinavia and Europe. Upon their return they settled in Seabrook, New Hampshire, where she was in charge of finances for a Portsmouth, New Hampshire firm. Lisa took her health serious and was a regular at her gym. She was determined to be in the best shape possible. She was active and loved boating both at their New Hampshire cottage and their Florida home. She also enjoyed camping in their RV whether it was traveling to see auto races or traveling to see our beautiful country. Another passion of Lisa's was animals, all types of animals, whether it was giving a home to yet another stray cat or making donations to animal care associations. She was a frequent visitor to Manatee Park in Fort Myers and Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda. She had the privilege of swimming with dolphins in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and talking to parrots in the Cayman Islands. Her New England roots were in full view anytime the New England teams were playing. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. In addition to her husband and mother, Lisa is survived by her sister Suzanne and brother-in-law Shamus Hayes, her nephews Aiden, Declan, and William Hayes of Little Compton, Rhode Island, her son Robert Millett, Jr. and his wife Lisa (Distefano) Millett, her Grandson Robert Millett, III and his wife Jessica (Dunn) Millett, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her son James M. Millett of Hampstead, her brother Timothy Burke of Port Charlotte, Florida and her sisters Catherine (Bourke) Cann of Lynnfield, Massachusetts and Diane (Bourke) Buckley of Reading, Massachusetts. Services will be held in the near future in Port Charlotte, Florida and another celebration of Lisa's life will be held in Massachusetts. Dates and places to be determined.