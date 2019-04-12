Lizabeth (Allewelt) Sarles passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at home after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, recently under the care of Hospice.



Beth was born in Gowanda, New York to Richard B. and Doris Allewelt on Sept. 30, 1959.



She was the loving wife of Robert J. Sarles who survives her. In addition she is survived by her mother, Doris and two brothers, Richard of Aiken, S.C. and Thomas and wife, Gina of Millville, New Jersey. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her Father, Richard Allewelt.



After graduation from West Virginia University with a degree in Economics she went on to earn her Master's degree in City planning at Rutgers University in New Jersey.



She continued her career in N.Y.C. in the Office of Management and Budget. It was here that she met her loving husband of 26 years. After retirement they began their "second life" living happily in Florida.



Beth and her husband enjoyed playing tennis together. Beth was a lover of books, a veracious reader, and had an active part in the Sarasota County Library System.



She was faithful member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Englewood. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April, 23 at 10a.m.



Interment will take place at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery.



Remembrances can be made to the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library; St. David's Episcopal Church, or a