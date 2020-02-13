|
LOIS A BAUER (nee Redding)
She passed away February 7, 2020 and was born November 12, 1935 in Montclair, NJ.
She lived in Punta Gorda, FL for over 30 years. Previously she was from Neptune, NJ.
Lois retired from the Neptune Public Library (NJ); active in the Monmouth County Girl Scouts (NJ) for many years.
Past President of the Shark River Beach & Yacht Club (NJ)
Past President of the Eagle Point Social Club (FL).
Lois loved to entertain her family and many friends as well as hosting tea parties in her home.
She is survived by her long time companion Harvey Smith of Punta Gorda, FL; Daughter Lauren Bauer and her partner John Hagan of Bradley Beach, NJ; Daughter Kathleen and her husband John Cipriano of
Lakewood, NJ; Sister Jean McHale of Whiting, NJ; Grandchildren Michelle Cavalieri;
Morgan Milko & her husband Rich; Mark Cavalieri.
Also survived by several nieces and nephews who she adored.
She was predeceased by her late husband Ralph Bauer, Jr (1994)
Father John Redding, Mother Helen Redding Owens, Sister Helene Janocha, Brothers Jack Redding and Thomas Redding.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday February 16 at 2:00p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .