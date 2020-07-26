Lois Hood Blanchard, 92, was born in Kemmerer, Wyo., on February 25, 1928. She passed peacefully on June 21, 2020, in Kennewick, Wash. While attending the University of Montana, Lois met Ralph 'Doc' Blanchard. They married on December 21, 1947. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. Although she never became a teacher, she had a successful career as a Budget Analyst with the Housing and Urban Development for the Federal Government. After moving to Punta Gorda, Fla., she became a successful real estate agent prior to retirement.



Lois had many interests. She traveled worldwide, sang with a Barbershop music group and church choir, enjoyed the theater, loved exercise and 'staying healthy'. But most of all she loved her family!



She was a long standing member of Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda and served as both an Elder and Choir Director for many years. After moving to Richland, Washington to be with family, she was a member of Richland Lutheran Church.



Lois was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Howland, parents Ralph and Sophie Hood, spouse Ralph 'Doc' Blanchard, and son Paul Eric Blanchard. She is survived by her four children: Marc Blanchard (Randi), Barbara Edwards (Rick), Zane Blanchard, and Donna Evory (Karl). In addition, she had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



There will a grave site service in Kemmerer, Wyo., on July 29, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store