Lois L. Doczy

Lois L. Doczy Obituary
Lois L. Doczy, 87, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Kalihi Valley, Hawaii, passed away on October 12, 2019.

Lois was born in California, but was raised in Hawaii from 3 months of age until she married Paul Doczy at the age of 18. They then moved to Indiana, later retiring to Florida.

Lois' interests were her family and the coffee hour at First Presbyterian Church.

Her survivors include her children; Jennifer L. Kaczynski, Edward P. Doczy, and Victoria A. Livesay.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Justine N. Crawford, Caitlin S. Kaczynski, Theresa A. Rine, Tyler Doczy, Alexis Doczy, Logan Doczy, and Blake Doczy. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Paul Doczy, last year.

The family will have private services and a reception at a later date.
