Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Lois M. Meyer


1940 - 2020
Lois M. Meyer Obituary
Lois M. Meyer, 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at home.

Lois was born Jan. 21, 1940 in Morristown, N.J. to the late Harold and Frances Dacey. She moved to Port Charlotte with her husband in 1999 from

Matawan, N.J. Lois was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church of Port Charlotte and a member of the church choir.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 59 years, Robert J. Meyer of Port Charlotte; two sons, Robert Meyer of Key West, Fla. and Kenneth Meyer of Middletown, N.J.; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristen M. Meyer who died in 2011.

A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church at a later date.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
