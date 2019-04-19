Lois N. Witte, 105, of Sun City Center, Florida and former resident of Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



Lois was born Dec. 1, 1913 in Nashville, Indiana to Horace and Mary Noblitt.



She was a graduate of Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana and Indiana University, Bloomington, Indinana. Lois taught in Indiana schools for 37 years before retiring in 1976. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1980 from Indianapolis.



She was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Nettie Ransford Order of the Eastern Star #464 in Indianapolis, National Federation of Republican Women, American Legion Auxiliary, Retired Officers Association Women, Indiana University Alumni Association,



National Audubon Society, Charter member of the Friends of Charlotte Harbor Environmental Association and former member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.



She is survived by a granddaughter, Alix Ianni and her husband, Ken Gilbert of Chuluota, Florida; a great-grandson, Liam Gilbert of Chuluota, Florida; a brother, Karl Noblitt of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Witte; and daughter, Judith Elkins.



Graveside services and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Read More Listen to Obituary