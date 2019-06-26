Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Lola W. Gardella

Lola W. Gardella Obituary
Lola W. Gardella, 84, of Port Charlotte passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Born on July 7, 1934 in Dixfield, Maine to the late Lelia and Lester Walton, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for twenty years coming from Boston, Massachusetts. Lola was a 30-year officer for the United States State Department and retired in 2009.

Survivors include her loving companion and significant other: Dennis Craig of Port Charlotte, Florida; one daughter: Melissa Packard of Rutherford, New Jersey; one son: Richard Packard of Houston, Texas; three step-daughters: Louise (Arthur) Eullian of Mt. Dora, Florida, Marie Gardella of Naples, Florida and Elizabeth (Marvin) Schmelzer of New Jersey; and one dear niece: Deberah (Al) Jolicour of Maryland.

A private memorial gathering will be held Saturday at her residence.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
