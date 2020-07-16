Lorene Crenshaw, age 88, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1931, in Pearson, Ga., to James and Hattie Bullard. Lorene was a fantastic homemaker who loved to cook and garden. She found joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Crenshaw; son, Robert Crenshaw; and grandson, Travis Crenshaw. She is survived by her son, Glen Crenshaw; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family members and friends. Visitation for Lorene will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. A private family burial will take place at Charlotte Harbor Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice.



