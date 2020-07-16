1/
Lorene Crenshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Crenshaw, age 88, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1931, in Pearson, Ga., to James and Hattie Bullard. Lorene was a fantastic homemaker who loved to cook and garden. She found joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Crenshaw; son, Robert Crenshaw; and grandson, Travis Crenshaw. She is survived by her son, Glen Crenshaw; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family members and friends. Visitation for Lorene will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. A private family burial will take place at Charlotte Harbor Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved