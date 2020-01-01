|
Lorentz J. (Larry) Graber born May 5, 1934, in Highland Falls, New York, son of Lorentz J. and Catherine Graber passed on December 17, 2019.
Larry graduated from Highland Falls High School, served with the 928th Engineer/Aviation group in England building airfields for the "Cold War." After discharge from the Army, he attended East Coast Aviation in Lexington, Massachusetts and the Ross School of Aviation, Tulsa, Oklahoma and pursued an occupation as an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA. He retired as the manager of the Control Tower at Westchester County Airport, White Plains, New York.
Larry married Patricia Burke in June of 1960 and raised his family in Somers, New York. He was very active in the community, serving as a Commissioner on the water board, a volunteer fireman for over 30 years, a member of the Board of Fire Commissioners for 10 years, a first aid instructor, EMT on the rescue squad and was involved as a counselor with the Boy Scouts of America.
Upon retiring, he spent time sailing on the Hudson River. He relocated to Punta Gorda in 1996 and became involved in the local community. He was a member and past Commodore of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, a member of the Cruising Club of PGI, a member of the Elks #2606, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Punta Gorda, a member of the Military Heritage Museum, and an active member of Sacred Heart Church. Larry loved traveling and took great pride in visiting all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Larry will be deeply missed by his wife Patricia; children Lt. Colonel Jeffrey M. (retired) (Michelle) Graber of Burke, Virginia; Brian P. (Diane) of Somers, New York; 10 grandchildren Kara, Maria, Carolyn, Lily, Erin, Michael, Tim, Connor, Dan, and Kevin; great-granddaughter Nora; brother Michael; sister Marcia; brothers-in-law Robert (Kathryn) and Michael(Donna); and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Lorentz J. (Chip) and daughter Jean Graber Poll.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Punta Gorda. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, January 6 from 4-6:00 pm at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The service is Tuesday, January 7 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. A graveside ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 1:00 pm. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Larry, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.