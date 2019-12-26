|
Lori Jean Barr 61 died on Dec 21, 2019 at her residence in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She was born on December 2, 1958 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Richard Gordon Keating and Patricia Petrie. She came to this area from Jersey City,
New Jersey in 1974, she was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband, Louis (Corky) Barr of Punta Gorda, Florida, her 2 sons, Michael (Sarah) Barr of Fort Myers, Florida and Adam
Barr of Punta Gorda, Florida. Her grandson, Wyatt Barr of Fort Myers,
Florida. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Taylor, husband Earl Herbert Taylor and her parents, Richard and Patricia Keating.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12: 00 noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home 635 E. Marion Avenue. Punta Gorda, Floridsa.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and cremation services. Punta Gorda chapel.